Dick’s Sporting Goods to bring experiential concept store in Arizona

Feb 3, 2024, 5:00 AM

Dick's House of Sport is planned for Arizona in 2025. The above image shows what the retail center could look like. (Dick's Sporting Goods)

BY AUDREY JENSEN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. is planning to debut its budding national store concept — called Dick’s House of Sport — in Arizona in 2025, the company confirmed to the Phoenix Business Journal Jan. 30.

The new Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) concept combines the Pennsylvania-based company’s retail merchandise with sporting experiences such as rock climbing, golf simulation bays and multi-sport cages for baseball, softball, lacrosse and soccer.

A spokesperson for the sporting goods giant said the company cannot provide additional details about the Arizona project but public records show Dick’s could be planning to build the center in metro Phoenix.

Dick’s Sporting Goods in January acquired about 11 acres of vacant land in an all-cash deal at the southwest corner of the Loop 101 and Maryland Avenue in Glendale for $10.6 million, according to real estate database Vizzda and county records.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

