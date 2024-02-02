PHOENIX — An eight-year-old boy was killed when he was hit by a sedan while trying to exit the vehicle.

According to Peoria Police, the incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of 124th Avenue and West Gentle Rain Drive.

The road was closed for several hours.

Police said that the child was taken to the hospital after being hit by the same car he had just exited and was treated for severe injuries.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Speed was not cited as a factor in the accident but impairment had not been ruled out as a cause.

According to ABC 15, the boy was a second grade student at Vistancia Elementary School.

What did the police say?

“The loss of life is always difficult, but such a tragedy can affect not only the family of the child involved but the entire community as well,” Peoria Police Chief Thom Intrieri said in the release.

“I ask that you keep the family involved and the affected community in your thoughts and prayers moving forward.”

No further information was provided.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.