2 Phoenix men arrested after being caught with 5 pounds of cocaine

Feb 1, 2024, 7:54 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


Mugshot of Montana. Mugshot of Lopez. Image of 5 pounds of cocaine wrapped up.

PHOENIX — Two Phoenix men were arrested last month after deputies found 5 pounds of cocaine in their vehicle, authorities said.

Deputies with the Navajo County Criminal Interdiction Unit initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 40 in Holbrook on Jan. 19, the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office said.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found cocaine worth an estimated $185,000, the sheriff’s office said.

The occupants, 33-year-old Eduardo Montano Lopez and 22-year-old Angel Damian Montano, were both booked into jail.

They face charges of transporting a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug and possession of a narcotic drug for sale.

Lopez’s bond was set at $15,000, and Montano’s bond was set at $10,000.

