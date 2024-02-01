2 Phoenix men arrested after being caught with 5 pounds of cocaine
Feb 1, 2024, 7:54 AM
PHOENIX — Two Phoenix men were arrested last month after deputies found 5 pounds of cocaine in their vehicle, authorities said.
Deputies with the Navajo County Criminal Interdiction Unit initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 40 in Holbrook on Jan. 19, the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office said.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies found cocaine worth an estimated $185,000, the sheriff’s office said.
The occupants, 33-year-old Eduardo Montano Lopez and 22-year-old Angel Damian Montano, were both booked into jail.
They face charges of transporting a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug and possession of a narcotic drug for sale.
Lopez’s bond was set at $15,000, and Montano’s bond was set at $10,000.
