PHOENIX – A lottery ticket purchased at an East Valley grocery store hit for $40,000 in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing.

The entry sold at the Fry’s Food Store at Williams Field and Recker roads in Gilbert matched four of the five white numbers draw — 3, 5, 16, 58 and 59 – plus the gold Mega Ball of 11.

That combination is good for $10,000, but the player paid the extra dollar for the Megaplier option, which ended up boosted the prize fourfold.

The Megaplier multiplies non-jackpot Mega Millions winnings by two, three, four or five times. The amount is chosen by random before each drawing.

The odds of matching four white numbers and the Mega Ball are 1 in 931,001.

How large is jackpot for next Mega Millions drawing?

Tuesday’s jackpot went unclaimed, boosting the top prize to an estimated $333 million for the next drawing on Friday.

Mega Millions is a twice-weekly lottery game with tickets sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Each entry costs $2, and players can add the Megaplier option for another $1.

As with all Arizona Lottery games, winners have to claim their prizes within 180 days of the drawing.

