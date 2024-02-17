Downtown Phoenix hosting new event for Black History Month

PHOENIX — Downtown Phoenix has announced a new event to the public called Can I Kick It on Saturday in honor of Black History Month.

The celebration will include a blend of entertainment, shopping, family-friendly activities and more from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will be hosted for free at Civic Space Park, located at 424 N. Central Ave.

In collaboration with Shaolin Jazz, a renowned creative event production duo from Washington, D.C., Downtown Phoenix Inc. aims to bring a one-of-a-kind experience to the heart of the city.

Shaolin Jazz, known for hosting urban public events across the United States, will present a special screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther,” with a live DJ scoring the film using a mix of hip-hop, funk, soul and rock music.

One of the event highlights is the Buy Black Marketplace, hosted by Archwood Exchange. Featuring over 20 local vendors, the marketplace will offer a diverse array of food and retail options. Archwood Exchange, a fixture in the area, is said to be a resource hub for numerous small businesses, fostering growth through its monthly vending series.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in various activities, including trivia, a Double Dutch competition and a cosplay costume contest with exciting prizes.

“It’s our goal to continue seeking new opportunities for connection, creativity and diversity,” R.J. Price, chief growth officer at Downtown Phoenix Inc., said in a press release.

“We believe this event embraces those values and plants the seed for more events like this one in our community.”

