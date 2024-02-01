Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Tempe expands services to assist victims of human trafficking

Jan 31, 2024, 8:00 PM

Sign of information regarding human trafficking....

The city of Tempe bolstered its team dedicated to assisting victims of human trafficking with the addition of two new positions. AP File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX —  The city of Tempe bolstered its team dedicated to assisting victims of human trafficking with the addition of two new positions.

Funded by a three-year federal grant, a human trafficking advocate will join the CARE 7 team in February and a human exploitation and trafficking detective was added to the Tempe Police Department, the city said in a press release on Tuesday.

The human trafficking advocate will also raise awareness in the community and the specialized detective will be able to proactively identify victims.

The addition of the two new positions is to increase outreach with community partners and to strengthen the city’s current efforts of ending human trafficking.

“Human trafficking is an epidemic that can affect anyone regardless of age, class, race or gender,” Tim Burch, Community Health and Human Services director, said in the release.

RELATED STORIES

“By enhancing our services here in Tempe, we are helping strengthen a statewide initiative to ensure the most vulnerable residents are supported with advocacy and resources on their paths to a better future.”

Why is Tempe expanding services to victims of human trafficking?

The decision to expand services comes after the city’s Human Relations Commission, which works with city departments and the city council, recommended it train its workforce on how to stop human trafficking and become a CEASE (Cities Empowered Against Sexual Exploitation) city.

So far, Tempe has trained at least 86% of its employees, achieving CEASE city designation.

As it stands, human trafficking victims and survivors are assisted at Tempe’s Family Advocacy Center that opened last year.

Some services visitors can find include emergency shelter, counseling and healing-centered care such as yoga.

Tempe Police made 52 sex trafficking-related arrests last year, as part of the a Super Bowl Operations Task Force that saw 90 arrests.

Anyone can report human trafficking by calling the Tempe Police Department’s non-emergency line at 480-350-8311 or the Arizona Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-877-4AZ-TIPS (29-8477).

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Dr. Amish Shah, Arizona Democrat House of Representatives...

Serena O'Sullivan

Democratic Rep. Amish Shah resigns from Arizona House to focus on Congressional run

Arizona state Rep. Amish Shah, a Democrat, announced on Wednesday he will step down from the House of Representatives.

2 hours ago

Jacob Pennington, left, has been accused of being involved in an assault at a parking garage near G...

KTAR.com

Gilbert Police makes 3 more arrests in connection with multiple youth violence cases

Three more suspects were arrested Wednesday in connection with multiple youth violence cases in Gilbert, authorities said.

3 hours ago

Mugshot of Ryan Wrubel, who allegedly was in possession of about 600 fentanyl pills when he was arr...

KTAR.com

4 Arizonans arrested on drug charges after surveillance at grocery store parking lot

An alleged Arizona drug dealer and three other people were arrested last week after getting caught with hundreds of fentanyl pills.

5 hours ago

Split image with a headshot of Arizona state Rep. Leezah Sun on the left and a sign that says House...

Kevin Stone

Facing possible expulsion, Democratic Rep. Leezah Sun resigns from Arizona House

Facing possible expulsion, state Rep. Leezah Sun resigned from the Arizona Legislature on Wednesday afternoon, House Democratic leaders announced.

6 hours ago

Mega millions lottery tickets and forms...

KTAR.com

Mega Millions ticket purchased at East Valley supermarket wins 5-figure payout

A lottery ticket purchased at an East Valley grocery store hit for $40,000 in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing.

7 hours ago

Democrat Jevin Hodge will be appointed to the Arizona House on Feb. 2, 2024. (Jevin Hodge Photo)...

KTAR.com

Former congressional candidate Jevin Hodge appointed to vacated Arizona House seat

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors announced Wednesday former congressional candidate Jevin Hodge was appointed to the Arizona House of Representatives.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Tempe expands services to assist victims of human trafficking