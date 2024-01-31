Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Chicanos Por La Causa building mixed-used development in Mesa

Jan 31, 2024, 4:05 AM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


Rendering of the exterior of The Residences on Main mixed-used development in Mesa, Arizona Construction site for The Residences on Main in Mesa, Arizona Mesa Mayor John Giles speaks during a Jan. 25, 2024, groundbreaking ceremony. Officials in hard hits shovel dirt during a Jan. 25, 2024, groundbreaking ceremony in Mesa, Arizona Alicia Nuñez, Chicanos Por La Causa interim president and CEO, speaks during a Jan. 25, 2024, groundbreaking ceremony in Mesa, Arizona.

PHOENIX – A nonprofit community development group held a groundbreaking ceremony last week for a new mixed-use project in Mesa.

The Chicanos Por La Causa initiative will bring housing and retail space to the northwest corner of Main Street and Country Club Drive.

The development, called The Residences on Main, will have nearly 200 apartment units and space for 5-10 businesses.

Mayor John Giles and other city officials joined Chicanos Por La Causa representatives for Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremony.

Construction is already underway at the site, which is just west of the Mesa’s downtown district, along the Valley Metro light rail line on Main Street.

How much did Chicanos Por La Causa invest in Mesa development?

“We’re proud to have invested $80 million … in a project which will provide more opportunity to people in need throughout the community,” Alicia Nuñez, Chicanos Por La Causa interim president and CEO, said during Thursday’s event.

Chicanos Por La Causa is a Phoenix-based community development organization with offices in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas.

The nonprofit was formed in 1969 to combat discrimination against Mexican Americans and now provides services and support to people from all backgrounds, with a focus on economic development, education, health and human services, and housing.

“This is the beginning of a new partnership, and I hope we will continue growing together to bring social and economic opportunity in our community,” Nuñez said.

