PHOENIX — Valley Metro is hosting a series of meetings to update the public on several future high-capacity transit projects coming to Phoenix.

The meetings, which will also gather community input, will begin Saturday with one at Burton Barr Central Library, on Central Avenue just north of Interstate 10, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

A second meeting will occur Feb. 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Desert West Community Center, located at 6501 W. Virginia Avenue, near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road.

A third and final meeting will be held virtually on Feb. 15 at 6 p.m.

All meetings will be available in English and Spanish.

What Valley Metro transit projects will be discussed?

Project teams from Valley Metro and the city of Phoenix will outline updates on five major projects and three related ones.

The major projects are:

Capitol Light Rail Extension: A planned .75-mile light rail extension that connects to the Arizona State Capitol. Recent legislation restricted the light rail’s proximity to the Capitol but a proposed modification to the route would connect to the light rail at Third Avenue and Washington Street and head west on Washington Street, traveling south on 15th Avenue before heading east on Jefferson Street.

I-10 West Light Rail Extension: The 9.4-mile extension will run in the median of I-10 before crossing to the north side of the freeway, ending at the Desert Sky Transit Center at 79th Avenue and Thomas Road.

CAPEX/I-10 West Transit Policy Plans: Engagement with community and local businesses within the Capitol and I-10 West study areas. Phoenix was awarded a federal grant in 2021 for the plans.

Phoenix Bus Rapid Transit Program: Phoenix has selected its first Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor for high-capacity bus service at 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

West Phoenix High-Capacity Transit Alternative: An analysis is underway on which types of transit will be best for the metro area’s transportation needs.

The three related projects are:

Northwest Extension Phase II: The 1.6-mile light rail extension opened Saturday, pushing service all the way to the site of the former Metrocenter Mall.

35th Avenue Safety Corridor Project: Installation of pedestrian hybrid beans, raised medians, rebuilt intersections, LED street lighting installation on the 35th Avenue corridor between I-10 and Camelback Road. Funding comes from a $17.5 million grant from the Department of Transportation.

Grand 35: ADOT is looking to improve traffic flow and reduce crashes for the U.S. 60/Grand Avenue in the West Valley and the 35th Avenue and Indian School Road intersection.

