PHOENIX — A man police say was armed was hospitalized after getting shot by a Peoria officer Monday night, authorities said.

The officer saw a suspicious man outside a closed business around 10:40 p.m. near Peoria and 91st avenues, the Peoria Police Department said.

The officer tried contacting the suspect but he ran through a parking lot outside a nearby Circle K.

During a foot pursuit, the man allegedly pointed a handgun at the officer, police said.

The officer shot at least one round, striking the suspect.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The officer involved in the shooting was not injured.

Police recovered a handgun from the scene.

No additional information was available.

