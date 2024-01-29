Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

After a few more warm, dry winter days, storm to hit Phoenix area later this week

Jan 29, 2024, 11:00 AM

Split image, with one side showing sunny skies and the other a man holding an umbrella in the rain...

The Phoenix weather is expected to shift form warm and dry to cool and rainy this week. (Pixabay Photos)

(Pixabay Photos)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The Valley’s recent stretch of warm, dry winter weather is expected to continue for a few more days before a storm brings rain and cooler temperatures to the region later this week.

“We’re looking at a pretty active storm system that’ll move into Arizona, getting into the Phoenix area late Thursday night-Friday morning,” Mark O’Malley of the National Weather Service in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Monday morning.

The Valley forecast calls for highs in the upper 70s, with mostly sunny skies, through Wednesday.

Thursday will be pleasant with a high in the mid-70s and partly sunny skies during the day, but conditions will shift abruptly that night.

RELATED STORIES

“Most of the state will get some amount of rainfall. Not a tremendous amount, but we will take anything we can get,” O’Malley said.

How much rain will it rain in Valley this week?

O’Malley said the system could produce between a 0.05 and 0.75 inches of rain before it clears out.

“There’ll be some showers lingering into Saturday, but, by and large, most of the rainfall will be come and gone by Friday afternoon,” he said.

The storm also will create a significant cooldown for the weekend, with high temperatures in the low 60s expected Friday-Sunday.

The National Weather Service said there’s a good chance one or two more systems will hit the area next week, too.

How much has it rained in Phoenix in January?

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the NWS uses for the city’s official readings, received 0.73 inches of rain so far this month, just short of the normal total. January will likely end at that mark, with February starting Thursday.

The Valley saw three consecutive days of rain early last week, with Phoenix totaling 0.7 inches Sunday-Tuesday, with highs in the low 60s.

Temperatures started rising as the week progressed, climbing into the 70s over the weekend. Sunday’s high of 78 degrees was 9 degrees above normal for the date.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

77° | 46°
73° and mostly sunny

Arizona News

Raising Cane's to open 10th Phoenix restaurant on Tuesday...

Serena O'Sullivan

Raising Cane’s offers chance to win free food for a year in grand opening for new Phoenix restaurant

A new Raising Cane's restaurant is set to open at 710 E. Indian School on Tuesday. It will be across the VA Medical Center.

2 hours ago

Split panel image with screenshot of a man chasing a girl on the left and the mugshot of kidnapping...

KTAR.com

Watch: Man allegedly tries to kidnap 11-year-old girl walking to school in Glendale

Police released video Monday showing a man allegedly trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl as she walked to school in Glendale last week.

3 hours ago

Mugshot of Felicia Evans, a Phoenix robbery suspect. She is the alleged accomplice of a man shot an...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police fatally shoot robbery suspect, arrest accomplice

A suspect was shot and killed by police and an accomplice was arrested after they allegedly stole guns from a Phoenix store over the weekend.

5 hours ago

(Pexels photo)...

Damon Allred

Money launderer who scammed Arizona victim out of $5 million sentenced

A 60-year-old woman was sentenced in Maryland after scamming numerous people, including one Arizona victim, out of money.

6 hours ago

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego at the announcement of initiatives in the semiconductor industry. (@Mayo...

Damon Allred

Phoenix Mayor announces semiconductor industry initiatives

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego announced the creation of initiatives to further bolster Phoenix's semiconductor industry on Thursday.

7 hours ago

American Lung Association says Arizona misses the mark on tobacco legislation...

Balin Overstolz McNair

American Lung Association gives Arizona’s tobacco laws a failing grade

The American Lung Association gave Arizona failing grades in its report on each state's efforts to limit and prevent tobacco use.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

After a few more warm, dry winter days, storm to hit Phoenix area later this week