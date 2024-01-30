Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona judge sentences Mexican man to 11 years for trafficking over 300 pounds of meth

Jan 29, 2024, 8:00 PM

Mexican man gets 11 years for trafficking over 300 pounds of meth...

Jesus Hector Lagarda-Gil, 45, delivered over 300 pounds of methamphetamine to undercover agents in 2022. (U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona Photo)

(U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A U.S. district judge in Arizona sentenced a Mexican man last week to 11 years for drug trafficking, officials said.

Jesus Lagarda-Gil, 45, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in September 2023, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona announced.

He is also facing five years of supervised release and was ordered to forfeit $148K and a 2018 Mazda CX5.

During a four-month period in 2022, Lagarda-Gil negotiated and coordinated the delivery of over 300 pounds of methamphetamine to undercover agents, prosecutors said.

RELATED STORIES

What was the Mexican man accused of doing?

Prosecutors detailed each of those incidents:

– He allegedly delivered 45 pounds of methamphetamine to an undercover agent in Las Vegas on March 29, 2022.

– After that, he met with the agent again in June of 2022 to deliver 61 more pounds of methamphetamine.

– Lagarda-Gil then delivered 217 pounds of methamphetamine to agents in July 1, 2022.

Officials arrested him after the July 2022 delivery.

The FBI’s Tucson office worked with Homeland Security Investigations’ Tucson office to investigate Lagarda-Gil.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, file)...

KTAR.com

1-year-old Phoenix boy dies from possible overdose, mother arrested

A one-year-old boy was found dead inside a Phoenix apartment on Monday, according to authorities.

1 hour ago

National Guard airplanes...

KTAR.com

Arizona National Guard members injured in deadly drone attack in Jordan

Arizona National Guard members were among those injured in a deadly drone attack in Jordan over the weekend, officials said.

4 hours ago

Bonnie Kenny (Photo via Mesa Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled after 97-year-old Mesa woman with health risks is found safe

A Silver Alert was canceled for a Mesa woman with health risks after she was found safe, authorities said.

4 hours ago

A 17-year-old was the second suspect arrested in a Nov. 22, 2022 youth violence case in Gilbert. (G...

KTAR.com

2nd suspect arrested in connection with November 2022 youth violence assault in Gilbert

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a November 2022 youth violence assault in Gilbert, authorities said Monday.

6 hours ago

Concertina wire lines the path as members of Congress tour an area near the Texas-Mexico border, Ja...

KTAR.com

Arizona’s Toma among those supporting Texas in border wire clash with Biden administration

Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma joined a coalition of 27 states supporting Texas in its clash with the Biden administration over razor wire barriers at the border intended to limit migration.

7 hours ago

Logo of the West Valley city of Tolleson, Arizona...

KTAR.com

Tolleson looking to lease city building to be used as restaurant or bar for $1,000 monthly

The West Valley suburb of Tolleson is looking to lease out a city-owned property to a restaurant or bar business.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Arizona judge sentences Mexican man to 11 years for trafficking over 300 pounds of meth