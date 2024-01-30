Mexican man gets 11 years for trafficking over 300 pounds of meth...

(U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona Photo)

PHOENIX – A U.S. district judge in Arizona sentenced a Mexican man last week to 11 years for drug trafficking, officials said.

Jesus Lagarda-Gil, 45, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in September 2023, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona announced.

He is also facing five years of supervised release and was ordered to forfeit $148K and a 2018 Mazda CX5.

During a four-month period in 2022, Lagarda-Gil negotiated and coordinated the delivery of over 300 pounds of methamphetamine to undercover agents, prosecutors said.

What was the Mexican man accused of doing?

Prosecutors detailed each of those incidents:

– He allegedly delivered 45 pounds of methamphetamine to an undercover agent in Las Vegas on March 29, 2022.

– After that, he met with the agent again in June of 2022 to deliver 61 more pounds of methamphetamine.

– Lagarda-Gil then delivered 217 pounds of methamphetamine to agents in July 1, 2022.

Officials arrested him after the July 2022 delivery.

The FBI’s Tucson office worked with Homeland Security Investigations’ Tucson office to investigate Lagarda-Gil.

