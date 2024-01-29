Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

8 custom home lots up for grabs in Paradise Valley

Jan 29, 2024, 12:00 PM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

These parcels offer "head-to-tail views of Camelback Mountain to the southwest and Mummy Mountain to the north," TUNA Group CEO Gordon Berry said in a statement. (TUNA Group LLC Photo) These eight "coveted custom signature residences" are available, according to the official Quail Run website. (TUNA Group LLC Image)

PHOENIX — Those who want to set up their dream homes in Paradise Valley now have the opportunity to apply to join a custom home enclave.

The Town Council voted last week to approve two preliminary plats for a property south of Lincoln Drive and west of Scottsdale Road on Quail Run. Simply put, leaders approved two official maps showing a proposed subdivision of homes.

Quail Run North and Quail Run South are the names of the two areas open to new homes. Together, they take up around 10.2 acres, according to an announcement from developer TUNA Group LLC.

RELATED STORIES

“When we first laid eyes on these parcels and witnessed the breathtaking vistas they offer, with uninterrupted head-to-tail views of Camelback Mountain to the southwest and Mummy Mountain to the north, we recognized the opportunity to create something truly extraordinary,” Tuna Group CEO Gordon Berry said in a statement.

“We are deeply appreciative of the support from our partners, neighbors, the Town staff and both the Town Council and the Planning Commission for their assistance in shaping an even more inspired community of which all of Paradise Valley can be proud. We believe this neighborhood will set a new high standard for luxury living in Paradise Valley,” Berry said.

The approved area is picturesque and private, the announcement said. There’s enough room for a total of eight acre-plus, uber-custom estate homes located on Quail Run Road. That’s south of Lincoln Road and north of McDonald Drive, which is in the heart of Paradise Valley.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

...

KTAR Video

Video: Police Video: Man arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap girl walking to school in Glendale

Police Video: Man arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap girl walking to school in Glendale on Friday, January 26, 2024. Video: Glendale PD Subscribe to the KTAR Daily Newsletter: https://bit.ly/45MmM3G Read articles from KTAR News: https://ktar.com/ Download the KTAR app: https://ktar.com/the-ktar-newstalk-app/ Sign up for texts from KTAR: https://bit.ly/3EoCmGV Listen live to KTAR: https://ktar.com/listen-to-ktar-92-3-fm-anywhere/ KTAR SOCIAL […]

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: What led to the attacks in Jordan that saw Arizona National Guard members put in harm’s way

Mike Broomhead describes what led to the attacks in Jordan that saw Arizona National Guard members put in harm’s way. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Subscribe to the KTAR Daily Newsletter: https://bit.ly/45MmM3G Read articles from KTAR News: https://ktar.com/ Download the KTAR app: https://ktar.com/the-ktar-newstalk-app/ Sign up for texts from KTAR: https://bit.ly/3EoCmGV Listen live to […]

2 hours ago

Split image, with one side showing sunny skies and the other a man holding an umbrella in the rain...

Kevin Stone

After a few more warm, dry winter days, storm to hit Phoenix area later this week

The Valley’s recent stretch of warm, dry winter weather is expected to continue for a few more days before a storm arrives later this week.

3 hours ago

Raising Cane's to open 10th Phoenix restaurant on Tuesday...

Serena O'Sullivan

Raising Cane’s offers chance to win free food for a year in grand opening for new Phoenix restaurant

A new Raising Cane's restaurant is set to open at 710 E. Indian School on Tuesday. It will be across the VA Medical Center.

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sharper Point: Arizona National Guard members injured in deadly drone attack in Jordan

On the latest Sharper Point Commentary, Jim Sharpe talks about the deadly drone attack in Jordan that affected members of the Arizona National Guard. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Facebook Photo/Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Subscribe to the KTAR Daily Newsletter: https://bit.ly/45MmM3G Read articles from KTAR News: https://ktar.com/ Download the KTAR […]

4 hours ago

Split panel image with screenshot of a man chasing a girl on the left and the mugshot of kidnapping...

KTAR.com

Watch: Man allegedly tries to kidnap 11-year-old girl walking to school in Glendale

Police released video Monday showing a man allegedly trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl as she walked to school in Glendale last week.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

8 custom home lots up for grabs in Paradise Valley