PHOENIX — Those who want to set up their dream homes in Paradise Valley now have the opportunity to apply to join a custom home enclave.

The Town Council voted last week to approve two preliminary plats for a property south of Lincoln Drive and west of Scottsdale Road on Quail Run. Simply put, leaders approved two official maps showing a proposed subdivision of homes.

Quail Run North and Quail Run South are the names of the two areas open to new homes. Together, they take up around 10.2 acres, according to an announcement from developer TUNA Group LLC.

“When we first laid eyes on these parcels and witnessed the breathtaking vistas they offer, with uninterrupted head-to-tail views of Camelback Mountain to the southwest and Mummy Mountain to the north, we recognized the opportunity to create something truly extraordinary,” Tuna Group CEO Gordon Berry said in a statement.

“We are deeply appreciative of the support from our partners, neighbors, the Town staff and both the Town Council and the Planning Commission for their assistance in shaping an even more inspired community of which all of Paradise Valley can be proud. We believe this neighborhood will set a new high standard for luxury living in Paradise Valley,” Berry said.

The approved area is picturesque and private, the announcement said. There’s enough room for a total of eight acre-plus, uber-custom estate homes located on Quail Run Road. That’s south of Lincoln Road and north of McDonald Drive, which is in the heart of Paradise Valley.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.