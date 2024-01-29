Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona National Guard members injured in deadly drone attack in Jordan

Jan 28, 2024, 8:27 PM | Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 7:53 am

National Guard airplanes...

Arizona National Guard members were among those injured in a deadly drone attack in Jordan on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2024, officials said. (Facebook Photo/Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs)

(Facebook Photo/Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Arizona National Guard members were among those injured in a deadly drone attack in Jordan on over the weekend, Maj. Gen. Kerry Muehlenbeck, who leads the state military force, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Sunday.

The attack Saturday on a base in northeast Jordan near the Syrian border killed three American troops and wounded many others. The militia groups that White House officials blamed for the attacks have been sending strikes for months, but these are the first U.S. troop fatalities.

Muehlenbeck said no Arizona National Guard members were killed.

It is unknown how many Arizonan service members were injured, Capt. Erin Hannigan, an Arizona National Guard spokesperson, said Monday morning.

“Facts of this attack are still being collected,” she said.

Hannigan said the Arizona guardsman injured in the attack deployed in September 2023 to support Operation Spartan Shield.

“Their role while in theater is to provide law and order and personal security capabilities,” she said.

Officials are withholding the injured servicemembers’ identities in accordance with Department of Defense policy, she said.

What is White House saying about attack on military in Jordan?

White House officials said radical militia groups in Syria and Iraq that were backed by Iran carried out the attack.

President Joe Biden called it “despicable and wholly unjust attack” in a written statement. He said the service members were “risking their own safety for the safety of their fellow Americans, and our allies and partners with whom we stand in the fight against terrorism. It is a fight we will not cease.”

In a statement on Jordan’s state-run Petra news agency, the country “condemned the terrorist attack” that targeted the U.S. troops. That report described the drone strike as targeting “an outpost on the border with Syria” and said it did not wound any Jordanian troops.

U.S. troops long have used Jordan, a kingdom bordering Iraq, Israel, the Palestinian territory of the West Bank, Saudi Arabia and Syria, as a basing point. Some 3,000 American troops typically are stationed across Jordan.

The U.S. in recent months has struck targets in Iraq, Syria and Yemen to respond to attacks on American forces in the region and to deter Iran-backed Houthi rebels from continuing to threaten commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

