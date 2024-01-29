PHOENIX – A suspect was shot and killed by police and an accomplice was arrested after they allegedly stole guns from a Phoenix store over the weekend, authorities said.

Officers responded to a robbery call near Indian School Road and 21st Avenue just after 4 p.m. Saturday and encountered a man and woman believed to be involved, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers contacted the suspects and gave verbal commands. The man refused to obey, police said, prompting an officer to fire a weapon that launches 40mm less-lethal ammunition at him.

The man ran east on Indian School Road and attempted to enter a truck stopped in the street. He then allegedly point a handgun at officers, prompting the shooting.

The man, identified later as 42-year-old Guy Vogel Jr., died after being taken to a hospital.

The woman, identified later as 25-year-old Felicia Evans, was taken into custody and booked into jail on counts of armed robbery and prohibited weapons possession. Her bond was set at $250,000.

This is an updated version of a story originally published Jan. 28, 2024.

