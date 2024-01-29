Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Renaissance Festival makes return for 2 months

Jan 29, 2024, 4:15 AM

The Arizona Renaissance Festival will run from Feb. 3 to March 31. (Arizona Renaissance Festival Ph...

The Arizona Renaissance Festival will run from Feb. 3 to March 31. (Arizona Renaissance Festival Photo)

(Arizona Renaissance Festival Photo)

Arin Ducharme's Profile Picture

BY ARIN DUCHARME


KTAR.com

PHOENIX– Arizona will welcome back the Renaissance Festival for the 36th annual celebration for two months beginning in early February.

The festival will be held Feb. 3 until March 31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday, located east of Apache Junction on U.S. 60.

Visitors of various ages can explore shopping, dining, and engage with a cast of nearly 2,000 characters dressed in costumes.

Additionally, attendees can immerse themselves in diverse arts and crafts, handmade goods, culinary delights and games.

RELATED STORIES

The festival’s main attraction is the jousting event, where armored knights battle for the queen’s honor in a 5,000-seat arena.

For interactive entertainment, there are games and rides powered by people, such as Da Vinci’s Flying Machine, The Slider Joust, Piccolo Pony—a rocking horse larger than an elephant—The Dragon Climbing Tower, Castle Siege, a maze and an archery range and more.

What is new to the Arizona Renaissance Festival in 2024?

The Arizona Renaissance Festival will unveil The Hops, an innovative pub crawl set to captivate both seasoned enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

This exclusive, limited-capacity event, promises an atmosphere of merriment and camaraderie. The event will be scheduled to occur twice daily at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Admission is free with the purchase of a festival ticket.

The festival will also introduce its new musical performances located at the Mynstrel’s Roost, a sanctuary for music enthusiasts. Located between the Local Yokels Village and Carnevale Stage, and in close proximity to the Greentree Weavers booth. The stage will take place for musical performances such as The Langers Ball, The Reelin’ Rogues, Iron Hill Vagabonds, and more according to its website.

Fairhaven Village is set to host an array of new Stage & Lane acts. The roster includes the talents of Jeremy Graeff and Mark Williams, Pirouette, the Magical Dancer, Supernova. Completing the lineup to the Fairhaven Village festivities is The Toasted Clover.

In addition to the new entertainment, the festival announced the debut of a brand-new Pleasure Feast Menu, featuring a four-course meal for guests who purchase this ticket option for $100, which includes general admission as well as a 1.5 hour show with take-home souvenirs within the assigned seating fest.

General admission for the event starts at $34 for adults and $22 for children.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pexels photo)...

Damon Allred

Money launderer who scammed Arizona victim out of $5 million sentenced

A 60-year-old woman was sentenced in Maryland after scamming numerous people, including one Arizona victim, out of money.

43 minutes ago

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego at the announcement of initiatives in the semiconductor industry. (@Mayo...

Damon Allred

Phoenix Mayor announces semiconductor industry initiatives

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego announced the creation of initiatives to further bolster Phoenix's semiconductor industry on Thursday.

1 hour ago

American Lung Association says Arizona misses the mark on tobacco legislation...

Balin Overstolz McNair

American Lung Association gives Arizona’s tobacco laws a failing grade

The American Lung Association gave Arizona failing grades in its report on each state's efforts to limit and prevent tobacco use.

2 hours ago

(Colton Krolak/KTAR)...

Colton Krolak

New Phoenix court helps those experiencing homelessness through the legal system

The Phoenix Community Court is a new path where people experiencing homelessness who are facing low-level criminal charges.

2 hours ago

(Facebook Photo) Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs)...

KTAR.com

Arizona National Guard members injured in deadly Jordan drone attack

Arizona National Guard members were among those injured in a deadly drone attack in Jordan, Gen. Kerry Muehlenbeck told KTAR News.

10 hours ago

Queen Creek Bridge's replacement, the Thelda Williams Transit Center and Tyler Kamp's sheriff campa...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona news stories from Jan. 26-28

From one transit project finished and opening to another one beginning work, here are some of the weekend's biggest stories.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Arizona Renaissance Festival makes return for 2 months