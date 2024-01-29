Arizona Renaissance Festival makes return for 2 months

PHOENIX– Arizona will welcome back the Renaissance Festival for the 36th annual celebration for two months beginning in early February.

The festival will be held Feb. 3 until March 31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday, located east of Apache Junction on U.S. 60.

Visitors of various ages can explore shopping, dining, and engage with a cast of nearly 2,000 characters dressed in costumes.

Additionally, attendees can immerse themselves in diverse arts and crafts, handmade goods, culinary delights and games.

The festival’s main attraction is the jousting event, where armored knights battle for the queen’s honor in a 5,000-seat arena.

For interactive entertainment, there are games and rides powered by people, such as Da Vinci’s Flying Machine, The Slider Joust, Piccolo Pony—a rocking horse larger than an elephant—The Dragon Climbing Tower, Castle Siege, a maze and an archery range and more.

What is new to the Arizona Renaissance Festival in 2024?

The Arizona Renaissance Festival will unveil The Hops, an innovative pub crawl set to captivate both seasoned enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

This exclusive, limited-capacity event, promises an atmosphere of merriment and camaraderie. The event will be scheduled to occur twice daily at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Admission is free with the purchase of a festival ticket.

The festival will also introduce its new musical performances located at the Mynstrel’s Roost, a sanctuary for music enthusiasts. Located between the Local Yokels Village and Carnevale Stage, and in close proximity to the Greentree Weavers booth. The stage will take place for musical performances such as The Langers Ball, The Reelin’ Rogues, Iron Hill Vagabonds, and more according to its website.

Fairhaven Village is set to host an array of new Stage & Lane acts. The roster includes the talents of Jeremy Graeff and Mark Williams, Pirouette, the Magical Dancer, Supernova. Completing the lineup to the Fairhaven Village festivities is The Toasted Clover. In addition to the new entertainment, the festival announced the debut of a brand-new Pleasure Feast Menu, featuring a four-course meal for guests who purchase this ticket option for $100, which includes general admission as well as a 1.5 hour show with take-home souvenirs within the assigned seating fest. General admission for the event starts at $34 for adults and $22 for children.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.