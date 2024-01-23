PHOENIX — Sky Harbor International Airport will offer nonstop flights between Phoenix and Paris, France, starting in May.

Passengers will be able to fly on Boeing 787-900 Dreamliner planes, run by airline Air France, and flights will be offered three days a week during the summer season.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego announced the new route during a Monday press conference. She said the City of Phoenix initiated talks with Air France to bring the company to the Valley.

“The more we have international ties, the more we can grow the economy but also partner on key issues,” Gallego said. “A lot of the work I have done with the mayor of Paris actually began with climate change and then has gone on into economic development.”

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego has announced non-stop flights between Phoenix and Paris from @airfrance. pic.twitter.com/coLhiqo4CU — Balin Overstolz (@balin_om) January 22, 2024

Why do city leaders want nonstop flights between Phoenix and Paris?

Gallego said economics and expanding business opportunities between Paris and Phoenix are at the core of this decision.

The new route is expected to bring in $30 million dollars to the local economy, she added.

“French companies support 3,500 jobs (locally). We have great partnerships, including in key industries like semiconductors, as well,” Gallego said.

Airport officials and the mayor credited Sky Harbor employees for making the expanded service possible.

That comes a month after airport concessions workers said they were treated unfairly based on race.

Unite Here Local 11, a union that represents these workers, presented its allegations to the Phoenix City Council last year.

Gallego responded to these allegations during the Monday event.

“We continue to work to make sure that we are a good business partner,” she said. “We are listening to everyone who works at Sky Harbor and continuing to try to make this the destination of choice for employees.”

She also teased an Arizona cameo in the upcoming Summer Olympics, which will be in Paris this year.

“You can look for Arizona technology, on the aviation side, to be showcased at the beginning of the Paris Olympics,” Gallego said.

