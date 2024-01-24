Close
ARIZONA NEWS

The Phoenix Symphony announces ABBA and Queen tribute shows

Jan 23, 2024, 8:00 PM | Updated: 9:24 pm

ABBA and Queen tribute shows are scheduled in the next two months in Phoenix. (Phoenix Symphony Photo)

Arin Ducharme's Profile Picture

BY ARIN DUCHARME


KTAR.com

PHOENIX– The Phoenix Symphony, in conjunction with Arizona Financial Theatre, have announced tribute shows for ABBA and Queen in the months of February and March.

The tribute show to ABBA will be held at The Phoenix Symphony Hall Feb. 9-10 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 11 at 2 p.m.

The ABBA tribute band will perform favorites such as “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia,” “SOS” and more.

The ABBA tribute also hosts a pre-show event in the main area of the lobby where guests can dress-up and dance to ABBA’s greatest hits one hour prior to the performance.

Tickets for the ABBA tribute start at $35.

A few weeks later, The Music of Queen show will be held at the venue on March 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Songs featured at the show will include “We Will Rock You,” “Another One Bites The Dust,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and more.

The Music of the Queen tickets range start at $48.50.

