PHOENIX – Nine days in January apparently isn’t enough to satisfy the demand for Barrett-Jackson collector car sales in Scottsdale.

On Monday, Barrett-Jackson announced the addition of a second Scottsdale auto auction to its 2024 calendar.

The fall event is set for Oct. 10-13 at WestWorld of Scottsdale, the home of Barrett-Jackson’s annual January auction. This year’s edition started Saturday and runs through Sunday.

“The demand for Barrett-Jackson, and particularly this location here in Scottsdale, has led to an increasingly unprecedented number of consignments for our January auction, with hundreds of significant quality vehicles being deferred to other auctions every year,” Steve Davis, president of the Scottsdale-based auction house, said in a press release.

“I’m confident that bringing two events to this city will help satisfy the appetite we’re seeing from enthusiasts across the board.”

Details beyond the dates and site were limited, although the press release promised “new entertainment and lifestyle elements.”

Fall Scottsdale auction isn’t totally new for Barrett-Jackson

It won’t be Barrett-Jackson’s first fall event in Scottsdale.

After canceling its 2020 Las Vegas and Palm Beach auctions during the COVID-19 pandemic, Barrett-Jackson held a revised event in Scottsdale that year. However, it was a toned-down version, with attendance limited primarily to bidders, consignors and their guests and enhanced online and phone bidding options.

“After we hosted an auction in Scottsdale in October 2020, we received incredible feedback on how everyone enjoyed coming to this destination city that time of year,” Craig Jackson, Barrett-Jackson chairman and CEO, said in Monday’s release.

“For more than 50 years, we’ve made Scottsdale the epicenter of the collector car universe every January, and we look forward to solidifying that title year-round in 2024.”

