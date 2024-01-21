PHOENIX — Three public water systems will receive funding to help ensure drinking water is not contaminated by perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Governor Katie Hobbs and the Arizona legislature allocated $5 million to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality to determine what water sources were vulnerable to PFAS chemicals.

“The City of Globe, HAV Properties and August Hills Mobile Home Park are the first three public water systems in the state to benefit from this important PFAS funding,” ADEQ cabinet executive officer Karen Peters said in a release.

Peters said ADEQ is planning to provide resources for Globe to treat PFAS-related issues and then connect the two neighboring public water systems to the filtered water source.

“This partnership and investment demonstrate(s) a commitment to the health and well-being of our community,” Globe mayor Al Gameros said in the release. “We look forward to working in close partnership with ADEQ to safeguard our water resources and ensure a continued safe water supply into the future.”

Where is the money going?

State and federal funding is being portioned to this project. The money will be used to test for contaminants and provide hydrogeologic evaluations where possible sources of PFAS are less-studied.

The money is also going toward treatment and infrastructure improvements that may include deepening existing wells.

It will also go toward hosting a forum on PFAS solutions.

Why now?

The announcement comes in anticipation of a new water regulation policy by the EPA. This policy is expected to impact 950 Arizona water systems state wide.

Data being collected by the ADEQ estimates that 70 small water systems could require PFAS mitigation when the EPA policy goes into effect.

Testing for the EPA’s Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule is 90% complete.

What is PFAS?

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs defines PFAS as synthetic chemicals found in many products, such as clothing, carpets, fabrics for furniture, adhesives, paper packaging for food and heat-resistant/non-stick cookware.

ADEQ also says that the substance can be found in firefighting foam and other items used in industrial processes.

