ARIZONA NEWS

Wrong way crash leaves 1 woman dead, 2 others seriously injured in Apache Junction

Jan 21, 2024, 11:00 AM

(Flickr Photo/Arizona Department of Transportation)...

(Flickr Photo/Arizona Department of Transportation)

(Flickr Photo/Arizona Department of Transportation)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


One woman is dead and two others, including her daughter, are seriously injured after a wrong way driver crashed into a family in Apache Junction Saturday night.

The collision took place on US 60 near Mountain View Road around 9:30 p.m.

Officers responded to multiple callers stating a blue pick-up truck was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes before crashing into a smaller car, according to ABC15.

The driver of the pick-up truck was brought to the hospital with serious injuries.

The eastbound lanes of US 60 were closed for several hours following the crash. They reopened around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities said that impairment is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash.

The Arizona Department of Transportation Crash Facts report published in July 2023 stated there were 148 wrong way crashes in 2022 with 21 of them resulting in fatal injuries.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

