ARIZONA NEWS

Free Narcan vending machine unveiled at Phoenix clinic

Jan 22, 2024, 4:35 AM

Colton Krolak's Profile Picture

BY COLTON KROLAK


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A new vending machine in Phoenix won’t give you snacks or candy, but it could save lives.

Valle del Sol unveiled a Narcan vending machine stocked full of opioid reversal medication. Anyone get the lifesaving drug for free in the nasal spray or injectable versions, according to Elizabeth Moyer, director of the Integrated Substance Use Disorder Services at Valle Del Sol.

The machine is located in the clinic at 1209 S. First Avenue in downtown Phoenix.

“It’s no questions asked,” Moyer said. “Don’t need your name, don’t need any money. Come in, get it and have it with you in case you ever need it.”

Mike Renaud, president and CEO of Valle del Sol, said anonymity is important due to the stigma surrounding substance use disorders.

Renaud said anyone can come in, press a button on the machine and leave without ever having to talk to anyone or provide any information.

“I think that sometimes that prevents folks from seeking help or prevents folks from doing things like harm reduction activities like Narcan kits,” Renaud said. “And so we want to make sure that we protect people’s anonymity around seeking help for addiction.”

Cyril Garcia has been a client at Valle del Sol for two years. He spoke at a media availability at the ribbon cutting and said he knows firsthand how crucial access to the medication can be.

Garcia has also been on the other side of an overdose and once needed someone to give him Narcan to save his life as well.

“I myself had to save someone I loved from overdose with the Narcan…it’s a great thing to save lives out there,” Garcia said.

