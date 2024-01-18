Close
ARIZONA NEWS

ASU collaborating with OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT

Jan 18, 2024, 12:00 PM

Arizona State University announced a collaboration with OpenAI on Jan. 18, 2024. (ASU Photo)...

Arizona State University announced a collaboration with OpenAI on Jan. 18, 2024. (ASU Photo)

(ASU Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Arizona State University is collaborating with OpenAI with hopes of enhancing teaching and learning while increasing privacy and security.

The partnership with the company behind ChatGPT will focus on three areas: upping student success, realizing new avenues for research and streamlining processes.

ASU will begin asking faculty and staff to submit their ideas in February.

“ASU recognizes that augmented and artificial intelligence systems are here to stay, and we are optimistic about their ability to become incredible tools that help students to learn, learn more quickly, and understand subjects more thoroughly,” ASU President Michael Crow said in a press release.

“Our collaboration with OpenAI reflects our philosophy and our commitment to participate directly in the responsible evolution of AI learning technologies.”

ASU’s chat board will remain secure and won’t be used by OpenAI for its training models, according to the release.

The partnership is the first of its kind in higher education, according to ASU.

“ASU continues to lead in innovation by integrating ChatGPT into its educational programs,” OpenAI Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap said in the release.

“We’re keen to learn from ASU and to work toward expanding ChatGPT’s impact in higher education.”

