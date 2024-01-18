Close
Jan 18, 2024, 9:04 AM | Updated: 9:13 am

BY KEVIN STONE


Rendering of exterior of Caesars Republic Scottsdale luxury hotel Rendering of exterior of Caesars Republic Scottsdale luxury hotel Rendering of aerial view of Caesars Republic Scottsdale pool Rendering of interior of suite at Caesars Republic Scottsdale Rendering of interior of suite at Caesars Republic Scottsdale Rendering of Pronto by Giada, one of three restaurants at Caesars Republic Scottsdale Rendering of Luna by Giada, one of three restaurants at Caesars Republic Scottsdale Rendering of Seven, one of three restaurants at Caesars Republic Scottsdale Rendering of seventh-floor pool at Caesars Republic Scottsdale Rendering of a double queen room at Caesars Republic Scottsdale

PHOENIX – A new luxury hotel boasting opulent penthouse suites, multiple dining options and two pools is getting ready to open in the heart of Scottsdale.

The 11-story, 265-room Caesars Republic Scottsdale is situated on the north side of Scottsdale Fashion Square at Goldwater Boulevard and Highland Avenue, west of Scottsdale Road.

The hotel, which is set to debut March 6, is now taking reservations for stays starting April 1. Rates range from around $500 to thousands of dollars per night, depending on the date and room type.

What are the room options at Caesars Republic Scottsdale?

At the top of the heap are five penthouse entertainment units, each spanning at least 2,000 square feet and featuring vista views, outdoor terraces and kitchens.

There are also 28 luxury suites, including wellness suites with Peloton exercise bikes and a bridal suite with hair salon amenities.

At the lower end, the king and double queen rooms options all feature floor-to-ceiling windows, desks, sitting areas and 55-inch 4K smart TVs.

What restaurants are at the new Scottsdale luxury hotel?

The 260,000-square-foot hotel will have three restaurants, including two featuring Italian food from celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis: Luna by Giada and Pronto by Giada.

Scottsdale-based Riot Hospitality Group will operate Seven, a seventh-floor pool lounge and fine-dining concept.

The property also offers a fitness center and 20,000 square feet of event space, including a 7,000-square-foot ballroom that opens onto the Cleopatra Pool & Bar.

Caesars Republic Scottsdale, a collaboration of Caesars Entertainment Corporation and Macerich, is owned and operated by HCW, a national real estate development and property management company.

“The HCW team is thrilled to open reservations for Caesars Republic Scottsdale. This day has been eagerly anticipated,” Richard Huffman, HCW’s president and CEO, said in a press release. “We can’t wait to share this exceptional property to both locals and travelers.”

