ARIZONA NEWS

Wynonna Judd among headliners for 34th Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival

Jan 17, 2024, 4:32 PM

Wynonna Judd performs at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on October 10, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. She is set to perform at the Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival on March 17, 2024. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Arin Ducharme's Profile Picture

BY ARIN DUCHARME


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — In a whirlwind of feathers and festivity, the Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival will return in March for two weekends with a host of country artists as headliners, including Wynonna Judd.

The 34th annual festival, which will run March 8-10 and March 15-17 at Tumbleweed Park, will see nearly 10 headliners.

Judd, who is a five-time Grammy Awards winner, will headline the festival on March 17.

“Wynonna Judd, the iconic country music legend, will captivate the audience with her powerful vocals and magnetic stage presence at our festival,” Chandler Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Terri Kimble said in a press release.

“Get ready to be swept away by her soulful performances and timeless hits that have made her a true music icon. We can’t wait to witness Wynonna’s incredible talent live on stage.”

Who else is performing at the 2024 Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival?

The festival includes a lineup featuring many Grammy Award-winning artists that will take place on stage for the back-to-back, two-weekend celebration.

Opening the festival on March 8 will be Shaggy and Paul Russell. Big & Rich and Gretchen Wilson will anchor day two of the first weekend on March 9. Cowboy Troy will also perform March 9.

For the second weekend, Yung Gravy will headline on March 15. Chris Lane and Lauren Alaina are set to perform on March 16.

What else is there to do at the Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival?

Take your friends and family to experience attractions such as reptile shows, pig and duck races, BMX stunt shows and of course, the infamous ostriches.

There are also rides such as the Giant Wheel, Zipper, Wave Swinger and an assortment of other excursions.

For the adventurous foodies, there will be seafood, Thai, BBQ, crepes, desserts and more available.

How much are tickets for the Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival?

Tickets can be purchased online for either general admission starting at $30 for adults and $20 for children 13 and under.

The festival also includes a VIP package offered at $150 that includes special area access, front of stage viewing area access, private bars and restrooms, as well as catered meals and beverages throughout the day.

