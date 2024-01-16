Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix’s Rainbow Road apartment complex set for groundbreaking

Jan 16, 2024, 4:15 AM

(Lev Libeskind Rendering)...

(Lev Libeskind Rendering)

(Lev Libeskind Rendering)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Builders are about to get a green light on Rainbow Road in Phoenix.

A groundbreaking on the 36-unit apartment complex is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 23, to kick off the construction of the Mario Kart inspired housing structure. The plot will be at the southwest corner of Portland and First streets.

Since being announced in early 2023, the project has added to the external appearance to honor the culture and an additional floor was added.

The video-game aesthetics won’t be the only feature in the housing unit: the property’s courtyard will transform into an art gallery and public place for events, including First Fridays.

Prospective renters will be able to choose from one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with private rooftop terraces.

