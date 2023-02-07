Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Mario Kart-themed apartment building coming to downtown Phoenix next year

Feb 7, 2023, 4:25 AM
Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture BY
(Lev Libeskind Rendering) (Lev Libeskind Rendering) (Lev Libeskind Rendering) (Lev Libeskind Rendering)

PHOENIX — Rainbow Road is among the most iconic Mario Kart maps and a developer plans to bring it to life in the form of an apartment building in downtown Phoenix.

The 36-unit multi-family property at First and Portland streets will have a real life “rainbow road” through the courtyard and sidewalk, and video game-inspired steps leading to apartment entrances.

“We found the exact color palette for Mario Kart and that became a defining factor of this building,” Lev Libeskind, architect and designer of the project, said in a press release. “There is a waterfall of color that goes through the top, outside the building and throughout the building spilling onto the sidewalks with beautiful, fractal tiles.

“The colors paired with the series of diagonals that veer from the traditional 90-degree angles we are used to seeing in architecture is what will really transform this building into a curated piece of art.”

The Mario Kart theme won’t be the only attraction of the building.

The property’s courtyard will transform into an art gallery and public place for events throughout the year, including the popular First Fridays.

Prospective residents will be able to choose from one- , two- and three-bedroom apartments with private rooftop terraces and floor-to-ceiling angular glass windows.

Pre-leasing is expected to begin in late 2023.

Construction is set to start later this year before the building opens in the second quarter of 2024.

Mario Kart-themed apartment building coming to downtown Phoenix next year