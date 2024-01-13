Silver Alert canceled for elderly male with memory issues

PHOENIX – A Silver Alert issued on Friday night for a missing elderly man with memory issues was cancelled on Saturday morning.

According to police, John Peckham was located less than 24 hours after he drove away from his home in Prescott around 4 p.m. on Friday.

Police did not release any additional information about how or where Peckham was located.

When the Silver Alert was issued, Peckham was last seen in a 2016 silver Buick Encore with Arizona License Plate KNT20.

He recently mentioned to his family that he wanted to drive to Massachusetts, where he was born.

