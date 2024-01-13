Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled for elderly male with memory issues

Jan 13, 2024, 8:00 AM | Updated: 9:41 am

John Peckham. (Photo provided by Arizona Department of Public Safety.)

(Photo provided by Arizona Department of Public Safety.)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A Silver Alert issued on Friday night for a missing elderly man with memory issues was cancelled on Saturday morning.

According to police, John Peckham was located less than 24 hours after he drove away from his home in Prescott around 4 p.m. on Friday.

Police did not release any additional information about how or where Peckham was located.

When the Silver Alert was issued, Peckham was last seen in a 2016 silver Buick Encore with Arizona License Plate KNT20.

He recently mentioned to his family that he wanted to drive to Massachusetts, where he was born.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

TruWest Credit Union...

KTAR.com

TruWest Credit Union opens new corporate headquarters in Tempe

TruWest Credit Union has relocated its Arizona headquarters to 2190 E. Elliott Rd. in Tempe.

41 minutes ago

Side of a Mesa, Arizona, police department vehicle...

KTAR.com

Police investigating car crash into Mesa home, report of shots fired

Police in Mesa are searching for two male suspects after a car crashed into a home on Saturday morning.

3 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Police officer suffers minor injuries in shooting in Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred in the area of 14th Street and McDowell Road on Friday night.

4 hours ago

Arizona is one of the costliest states in the nation to run a restaurant. (Getty Images Photo)...

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Arizona one of the most expensive states to open a restaurant, report finds

It is possible to run a profitable restaurant — and some people can actually make a lot of money doing it — but it isn’t easy.

6 hours ago

Rock ‘n’ Roll Arizona runners cross a bridge over Tempe Town Lake...

Kevin Stone

Expect traffic hassles around downtown Tempe for running events, Mill Avenue festival

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Arizona running series and 2nd Sundays on Mill outdoor market will block streets in and around Tempe this weekend.

7 hours ago

Acacia Foothills II neighborhood coming to Goodyear...

Serena O'Sullivan

Homebuilder Beazer set to open new Goodyear neighborhood

Beazer Homes will kick off a new energy-efficient neighborhood in Goodyear called Acacia Foothills II on Jan. 20.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Silver Alert canceled for elderly male with memory issues