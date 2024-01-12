Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Harmony in diversity: 29th annual Chandler Multicultural Festival returns this weekend

Jan 12, 2024, 2:00 PM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


People dancing on stage at the Chandler multicultural festival. Guest at Chandler festival looking at items. People on stage at the Chandler multicultural festival. People dancing on stage at the Chandler multicultural festival. Guest at Chandler festival looking at items.

PHOENIX — From dance to cuisine, celebrate Chandler’s 29th annual Multicultural Festival this weekend as it honors unity, diversity and shared experiences.

The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park at Chandler Boulevard and Arizona Avenue.

Musical performances, dance acts, food and storytelling will highlight the event, resonating with themes of diversity and inclusion.

What will be at the Multicultural Festival in Chandler?

The event will see various performers taking stage, along with the introduction of Miss Juneteenth and the Arizona Colleen Program.

Performers will include Indigenous Enterprise, Lisa THEE’ Oracle Hightower, Yumi La Rosa Flamenco and Fushicho Daiko.

There’ll also be food trucks with a variety of cultural dishes to choose from at Hot Bamboo, Minburi Thai, Tambayan Filipino Food, Taqueria las Palmas, Wiki-licious Chandler and more.

RELATED STORIES

Helpful things to know ahead of the Chandler Multicultural Festival

There will be plenty of parking for the event, with surface and garage spaces available.

The City Hall, Overstreet and Oregon Street garages, as well as the Alexander and The Jonathan garages after 5 p.m., are available covered parking options.

There’s also surface parking available south of Chandler Boulevard – between Dakota and California street, and California and Oregon streets – and at the northwest corner of Washington and Buffalo streets.

The history of the Chandler Multicultural Festival

The festival was established in 1885 by friends of the Chandler Public Library to bring people together to learn about the cultural diversity in the community.

It has since developed into an annual arts experience event in the heart of Chandler.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mugshot of Tommy Banegas, who faces multiple charges for his role in a deadly home invasion in Phoe...

KTAR.com

Man arrested for role in Phoenix home invasion that resulted in deaths of 2 accomplices

A man was arrested for his alleged role in a home invasion in Phoenix that resulted in the deaths of two accomplices, including a teenager.

54 minutes ago

The Peoria, Arizona, Police Department at the scene of a barricade situation after a shooting...

KTAR.com

Man barricades self inside Peoria home after police officers shot at him

A man who allegedly pointed a gun at police barricaded himself inside a Peoria home Friday morning after officers shot at him.

2 hours ago

Caution tape is placed at a crime scene....

KTAR.com

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Phoenix hit-and-run

A pedestrian was killed Thursday afternoon in Phoenix when he was hit by a vehicle that ended up fleeing the scene, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Side of a Mesa, Arizona, police department vehicle...

KTAR.com

17-year-old arrested in connection with assault on minor in Mesa

A teenager was arrested Thursday for an assault on a minor in Mesa last year. It's unclear if the case is connected to the Gilbert Goons.

4 hours ago

Photo of sun shining over a desert landscape...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix area in for a warmup after starting year with below-normal temperatures

After enduring a stretch of colder-than-normal weather to start the year, the Valley is in for a warming trend.

5 hours ago

Google Street View image of palm trees at Highline Park in Phoenix, Arizona....

KTAR.com

Man killed when palm tree falls on him at south Phoenix park

A man walking in a south Phoenix park was killed Thursday when a large palm tree fell on him, authorities said.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Harmony in diversity: 29th annual Chandler Multicultural Festival returns this weekend