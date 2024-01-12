PHOENIX — From dance to cuisine, celebrate Chandler’s 29th annual Multicultural Festival this weekend as it honors unity, diversity and shared experiences.

The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park at Chandler Boulevard and Arizona Avenue.

Musical performances, dance acts, food and storytelling will highlight the event, resonating with themes of diversity and inclusion.

What will be at the Multicultural Festival in Chandler?

The event will see various performers taking stage, along with the introduction of Miss Juneteenth and the Arizona Colleen Program.

Performers will include Indigenous Enterprise, Lisa THEE’ Oracle Hightower, Yumi La Rosa Flamenco and Fushicho Daiko.

There’ll also be food trucks with a variety of cultural dishes to choose from at Hot Bamboo, Minburi Thai, Tambayan Filipino Food, Taqueria las Palmas, Wiki-licious Chandler and more.

Helpful things to know ahead of the Chandler Multicultural Festival

There will be plenty of parking for the event, with surface and garage spaces available.

The City Hall, Overstreet and Oregon Street garages, as well as the Alexander and The Jonathan garages after 5 p.m., are available covered parking options.

There’s also surface parking available south of Chandler Boulevard – between Dakota and California street, and California and Oregon streets – and at the northwest corner of Washington and Buffalo streets.

The history of the Chandler Multicultural Festival

The festival was established in 1885 by friends of the Chandler Public Library to bring people together to learn about the cultural diversity in the community.

It has since developed into an annual arts experience event in the heart of Chandler.

