Police seek public’s help identifying suspect in fatal shooting at Phoenix home

Jan 11, 2024, 9:15 AM

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in Phoenix on Tuesday night, Jan. 9, 2024. (AP File Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect after young man was shot and killed in Phoenix on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a shooting call at a home in a neighborhood near Seventh Street and Interstate 17 around 9:20 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

They found 18-year-old Anthony Cornelius dead with an apparent gunshot wound inside the house on Mohave Street between Seventh and 10th streets.

No other details about the case were made available.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. Callers can remain anonymous, and tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

