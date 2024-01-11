Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect accused of staying at dead Arizona man’s home for months and selling his vehicle

Jan 11, 2024, 7:27 AM | Updated: 8:08 am

Macinnis mugshot....

Michael Macinnis, 45, was arrested in January after he allegedly stayed at a dead Cordes Lakes resident's home for months and sold his vehicle. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An Arizona man was arrested last week after he allegedly stayed at a dead man’s home for an extended time and sold his vehicle, authorities said Wednesday.

Michael Macinnis, 45, was occupying a residence in Cordes Lake, about 65 miles north of Phoenix, months after the homeowner died, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Macinnis then forged paperwork to make it look as if he was the estate’s personal representative and sold the homeowner’s Chevy Tahoe to a resident in Flagstaff in May 2023.

When deputies attempted to arrest Macinnis on Jan. 3, he tried evading them and slammed a metal door on one of their wrists, YCSO said.

RELATED STORIES

As Macinnis was being taken into custody, he appeared to have swallowed 40 fentanyl pills, YCSO said. He was given the anti-overdose drug Narcan by jail medical staff and then taken to a hospital.

After Macinnis was released, he was booked on nine felony charges, including aggravated assault on law enforcement, fraud and forgery.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Goodyear seniors to get $2 million in affordable housing funding...

Serena O'Sullivan

Goodyear seniors to get $2 million in affordable housing funding

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved an agreement that allocates $2 million for a new affordable housing development for Goodyear seniors.

4 hours ago

First puppy litter of 2024 born to Arizona Humane Society...

Serena O'Sullivan

Too doggone cute: Arizona Humane Society welcomes first puppy litter of 2024

A Pit bull terrier named Cookie gave birth to the Arizona Humane Society's first puppy litter of 2024, the nonprofit announced Wednesday.

4 hours ago

Arizona Lottery player wins $240,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona Lottery player wins $240,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot

One Arizona lottery player won a six-figure Fantasy 5 jackpot on Tuesday.

4 hours ago

Front-facing image of main entrance to Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale....

KTAR.com

Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale posts most lucrative year since opening two decades ago

Desert Diamond Arena announced that 2023 was its best year for revenue and attendance on record in the two decades since it opened.

4 hours ago

File photo of yello police crime scene tape. Two people were stabbed during a home invasion at a Me...

Serena O'Sullivan

2 critically injured after north Phoenix car crash

A car crash in northeast Phoenix left two people seriously injured Wednesday evening, police said.

11 hours ago

Woman charged with laundering millions of dollars from victims...

Serena O'Sullivan

Money launderer sentenced to prison for role in stealing nearly $5M from Arizona victim

A Maryland woman will spend four years in prison due to her role in laundering millions of dollars from scam victims, officials said.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Suspect accused of staying at dead Arizona man’s home for months and selling his vehicle