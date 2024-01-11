PHOENIX — An Arizona man was arrested last week after he allegedly stayed at a dead man’s home for an extended time and sold his vehicle, authorities said Wednesday.

Michael Macinnis, 45, was occupying a residence in Cordes Lake, about 65 miles north of Phoenix, months after the homeowner died, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Macinnis then forged paperwork to make it look as if he was the estate’s personal representative and sold the homeowner’s Chevy Tahoe to a resident in Flagstaff in May 2023.

When deputies attempted to arrest Macinnis on Jan. 3, he tried evading them and slammed a metal door on one of their wrists, YCSO said.

As Macinnis was being taken into custody, he appeared to have swallowed 40 fentanyl pills, YCSO said. He was given the anti-overdose drug Narcan by jail medical staff and then taken to a hospital.

After Macinnis was released, he was booked on nine felony charges, including aggravated assault on law enforcement, fraud and forgery.

