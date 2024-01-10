Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

ZooLights in Phoenix wrapping up holiday season this week

Jan 10, 2024, 7:48 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


Little girl sits in glow in the dark swing. A family observes the animal lantern. Little girl holds lit-up Flamingo with bubbles coming out from the head. Tree that illuminates during evening shows. Illuminated ZooLight sign. People walking through Phoenix Zoo light tunnel. Aerial view of the ZooLight tunnel.

PHOENIX — Haven’t had the chance to see the Phoenix ZooLights this holiday season? The last days to see the visual spectacle are taking place this week.

The extravagant light display is open daily from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. through Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased online for $30 for the general public and $25 for Phoenix Zoo members. The entry fee is $5 higher at the gate, and children ages 2 and under get in for free.

“Winter is finally here and you can don those coats, hats, ear muffs, scarves and gloves, and stroll through ZooLights,” Linda Hardwick, the zoo’s vice president of marketing, said in a press release.

Visitors will get the chance to see million of lights, over 50 wildlife lanterns, a 200-foot-long lighted tunnel and walk through the newest animal habit, Predator Passage.

RELATED STORIES

Other activities include a glow garden with glow-in-the-dark swings and the s’mores fire pit, where families can roast the treats while on a break from their holiday stroll.

The Phoenix Zoo entryway is located at 455 N. Galvin Parkway, north of Van Buren Street, in Papago Park.

The ZooLights 2023-24 holiday season launched on Nov. 22.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A sign on the wall of the White Castle in Tempe, Arizona, proclaims the hamburger chain as "The Hom...

Kevin Stone

White Castle to open its first West Valley hamburger restaurant

Five years after White Castle entered the Arizona market, the beloved hamburger shop is planning to open its first West Valley location.

52 minutes ago

A person wearing a hat, gloves and heavy coat pulls up a hood...

Kevin Stone

Another blast of cold air to hit metro Phoenix this week, but relief is in sight

Valley residents should brace for another blast of chilly air this week before temperatures return to normal for this time of year.

2 hours ago

A memorial for University of Arizona professor Thomas Meixner is seen outside the school's Departme...

Associated Press

Family of slain University of Arizona professor reaches multimillion-dollar agreement with school

The family of a University of Arizona professor who was fatally shot on campus in the fall of 2022 has reached a multimillion-dollar agreement with the school.

4 hours ago

Photo of the Yucca Tap Room and neighboring businesses in Danelle Plaza on Southern Avenue in Tempe...

Kevin Stone

Tempe working with developers to revitalize historic Danelle Plaza shopping center

Tempe officials are working with developers to revitalize the historic Danelle Plaza shopping center, home of the iconic Yucca Tap Room.

6 hours ago

(Balin Overstolz McNair Photo)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Gilbert Town Council approves teen violence subcommittee after heated debate

The Gilbert Town Council voted 6-0 Tuesday to create a new subcommittee to deal with the recent spike in teen violence in the East Valley.

6 hours ago

Police are investigating nine active cases of teen violence, Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg ...

Serena O'Sullivan

Gilbert PD investigating 9 cases of teen violence, police chief tells town council

Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg said there are officially nine active teen violence cases. He also mentioned the "Gilbert Goons."

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

ZooLights in Phoenix wrapping up holiday season this week