PHOENIX — Haven’t had the chance to see the Phoenix ZooLights this holiday season? The last days to see the visual spectacle are taking place this week.

The extravagant light display is open daily from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. through Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased online for $30 for the general public and $25 for Phoenix Zoo members. The entry fee is $5 higher at the gate, and children ages 2 and under get in for free.

“Winter is finally here and you can don those coats, hats, ear muffs, scarves and gloves, and stroll through ZooLights,” Linda Hardwick, the zoo’s vice president of marketing, said in a press release.

Visitors will get the chance to see million of lights, over 50 wildlife lanterns, a 200-foot-long lighted tunnel and walk through the newest animal habit, Predator Passage.

Other activities include a glow garden with glow-in-the-dark swings and the s’mores fire pit, where families can roast the treats while on a break from their holiday stroll.

The Phoenix Zoo entryway is located at 455 N. Galvin Parkway, north of Van Buren Street, in Papago Park.

The ZooLights 2023-24 holiday season launched on Nov. 22.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.