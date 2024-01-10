PHOENIX – The city of Buckeye broke ground on a new 911 communications center in downtown last week, according to a press release from the Buckeye Police Department.

BPD Chief Larry Hall joined city leaders in breaking ground for the 12,000-square-foot facility that will cost $16 million and is expected to be completed by 2025. The facility will be part of a public safety complex that already includes a property, training facility and evidence building.

In addition to allowing Buckeye police to expand its dispatch team after 911 calls increased by 23% in 2023, the facility will be home to a real-time crime center that focuses on technology-driven public safety support.

“With this new communications center, our internationally accredited team of dispatchers will have advanced tools to help them gather critical information during emergencies to better protect the community and first responders,” Hall said.

According to the press release, the center will be located on Tirodo Way, which was named after slain BPD Officer Rolando Tirado.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.