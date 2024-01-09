PHOENIX — The public is invited to attend a celebration of life for Super Snake on Thursday, the late Valley radio icon’s family announced.

The memorial will be held at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church at Jefferson and 14th streets in Phoenix. The service is set to start promptly at 11 a.m., an hour after doors open.

The family is encouraging guests to wear vibrant colors to honor Super Snake, who died Dec. 30 at age 61. No cause of death was announced.

Although he never revealed his given name, Super Snake made a name for himself as a Valley DJ starting in the early 1990s with the old Power 92.

After attending Pepperdine University, he spent time on the air in San Diego, Houston, Dallas, Philadelphia and San Francisco before settling in Phoenix.

He later worked in New York but returned to the Valley airwaves in 2022 on Hot 97.5 and 103.9.

“We are devastated by this unexpected loss,” his family said in a statement last week announcing his death. “Snake had the ability to make you feel like he was everyone’s best friend because he was larger than life. We will continue to honor Snake’s legacy and ask for privacy at this time. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with support.”

