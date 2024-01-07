State to receive monies to support Arizona school infrastructure...

PHOENIX — Arizona has become one of eight states to receive a Supporting America’s School Infrastructure (SASI) grant as the Arizona Department of Administration (ADOA) was awarded nearly $5 million from the U.S. Department of Education on Friday.

The ADOA will receive $4,997,500 over five years. The goal of the SASI program is to create fair access to healthy, sustainable and modern learning environments for students across the state.

How will this money support school infrastructure?

“This is an incredible and novel opportunity for the state to have dedicated resources to enhance its systems and services to improve public school infrastructure over the long-haul,” Callie Tyler, assistant director, school facilities division of the ADOA said in a release.

The ADOA will establish a tribal liaison position to provide targeted engagement with school districts on or adjacent to Tribal Nations. Monies will also be used to aid preventative maintenance, building monitoring and for database modernization.

