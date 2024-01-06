PHOENIX — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a Phoenix park Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call about unknown trouble near 35th and Morten avenues, south of Northern Avenue, around 4:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

They found two men with gunshot wounds at Mariposa Park. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, police said.

Police identified the man who died as 24-year-old Abdul Karim Bin Abdul Jalil in an announcement sent around 9:30 p.m. However, they didn’t identify the victim who was sent to the hospital.

Homicide detectives believe a suspect was in an altercation with Jalil and the other victim before retrieving a gun from a vehicle and shooting them.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

