MESA, AZ — It’s now been 25 years since 11-year-old Mikelle Biggs disappeared outside her Mesa home. It is considered one of the biggest cold cases the Valley has ever seen. Her family has never given up hope in the search for answers. Now, all these years later, there could soon be some movement in the case.

Kimber Biggs has a vivid memory of Jan. 2, 1999, and the days that followed. She was just nine years old at the time and the last person to see her 11-year-old sister Mikelle before she disappeared.

“Her hair was all golden in the sun and she was happy and having a good time… and that’s the last image I have of her,” said Kimber Biggs, Mikelle’s sister.

Now, at 34, Kimber describes to ABC15 what happened on that tragic day. She told us Mikelle was in front of their Mesa home, riding her bike along with many of the other neighborhood kids, waiting for the ice cream truck. When the sun started to set, everyone began heading inside. Kimber remembers telling Mikelle they should do the same but when she refused, Kimber continued on her own. Their home was just a few feet away.

