ARIZONA NEWS

Lottery ticket from East Valley gas station wins $500K as Arizona’s 2024 hot streak continues

Jan 4, 2024, 1:00 PM

A Powerball ticket sits on top of an entry form...

A Powerball ticket sold in Apache Junction, Arizona, won $500,000 in the Jan. 3, 2024 drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — 2024 is off to a lucrative start for Arizona Lottery players.

The latest haul comes in the form of a Powerball ticket worth $500,000 purchased at the In The Zone gas station at Signal Butte Road and Apache Trail in Apache Junction.

The East Valley entry matched four of the five white numbers drawn Wednesday — 30, 31, 38, 48 and 68 — plus the red Powerball of 8.

That combo is good for $50,000, but the player added the $1 Power Play option to the $2 entry. It turned out to be a very shrewd investment because it ended up boosting the winnings tenfold.

RELATED STORIES

The Power Play multiplier amount is randomly selected before each drawing and increases prizes other than the jackpot by two, three, four, five or 10 times.

Latest win extends Arizona’s 2024 lottery hot streak

The six-figure win came on the heels of a $1 million bonanza from the previous night’s Mega Millions drawing, courtesy of a ticket sold at a Prescott Fry’s Food Store.

That came after the new year started with a bang on Monday, when a ticket for The Pick game from a Goodyear Safeway hit the $6.1 million jackpot.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

