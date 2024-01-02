Celebratory gunshots on New Year's Eve land Buckeye man in jail...

PHOENIX — A Buckeye man was arrested after allegedly firing off dozens of shots to ring in the new year, authorities said Tuesday.

Alexander Cain, 55, fired a gun shortly after midnight on Monday, according to the Buckeye Police Department.

He fired the weapon outside a window of a home near Yuma Road and 241st Avenue, officials said.

How many celebratory gunshots were fired?

Officers arriving in response to the report found firearms and around 50 spent shell casings both inside and outside of the home, BPD said.

Police arrested Cain on felony charges, including unlawfully discharging a firearm within city limits.

No one was hurt, according to police.

