KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Buckeye man accused of firing weapon dozens of time to ring in new year

Jan 2, 2024, 4:00 PM

Celebratory gunshots on New Year's Eve land Buckeye man in jail...

(Buckeye Police Department Photo)

(Buckeye Police Department Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A Buckeye man was arrested after allegedly firing off dozens of shots to ring in the new year, authorities said Tuesday.

Alexander Cain, 55, fired a gun shortly after midnight on Monday, according to the Buckeye Police Department.

He fired the weapon outside a window of a home near Yuma Road and 241st Avenue, officials said.

How many celebratory gunshots were fired?

Officers arriving in response to the report found firearms and around 50 spent shell casings both inside and outside of the home, BPD said.

Police arrested Cain on felony charges, including unlawfully discharging a firearm within city limits.

No one was hurt, according to police.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

