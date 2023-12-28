Close
ARIZONA NEWS

SRP to close portions of 2 canals in west Phoenix, Glendale for maintenance work

Dec 27, 2023, 8:00 PM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


Crews work with a backhoe in a drained Phoenix, Arizona, canal A backhoe performs maintenance work on a partially drained canal in Phoenix, Arizona

PHOENIX – Stretches of two canals in west Phoenix and Glendale will be closed and drained for maintenance work starting next month, according to Salt River Project.

The closures are schedule to run from Jan. 8 to Feb. 7 in two areas: the section of Grand Canal between 27th and 59th avenues just north of Osborn Road, and the portion of Arizona Canal between 43rd Avenue (near Peoria Avenue) and 59th Avenue (near Thunderbird Road).

The canal banks will be off limits to all traffic, including pedestrians and bicycles, while the work is underway.

The weed-eating white amur fish found in the affected areas will be rounded up and relocated during the project.

What will happen while SRP canals are closed?

Before the maintenance begins, crews will corral the fish, catch them in large nets and load them into hauling tanks to be distributed in other parts of the canal system.

Once the waterways are empty, crews will conduct inspections, remove silt, replace concrete lining and repair gates.

They can also look for evidence of invasive adult quagga mussels while the canals are dry.

Salt River Project (SRP), which provides water for about half of metro Phoenix, drains sections of its 131-mile canal system each fall and winter for construction and maintenance.

Some of SRP’s northside irrigation customers won’t receive canal water during the upcoming closure period.

