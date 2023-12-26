Close
ARIZONA NEWS

New volleyball complex coming to West Valley city next summer

Dec 26, 2023, 7:15 AM

(City of Avondale Photo/via Facebook)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — Sports lovers in the West Valley will soon have another place to play volleyball.

The city of Avondale threw a groundbreaking ceremony for a new volleyball complex on Wednesday. Avondale’s leaders and elected officials were some of the people grabbing shovels and throwing up dirt to celebrate the upcoming court.

The future volleyball destination will be set up on a one-acre parcel of land at The BLVD, an entertainment district with restaurant, retail and recreation options. It’s located near Avondale Boulevard and Van Buren Street.

This sports complex will be “the first of its kind in the West Valley,” according to the city’s announcement.

“This groundbreaking ceremony marks the beginning of a transformative project that will enhance the recreational landscape of our city,” Avondale Mayor Kenn Weise said in a statement. “We look forward to the completion of the Sand Volleyball Complex, which will serve as a hub for additional athletic and community engagement.”

Members of Avondale Parks and Recreation also participated in the event — including Bryan Hughes, the department’s director.

Members of Avondale Parks and Recreation also participated in the event — including Bryan Hughes, the department's director.

Arizona Sports Tourism gave the city a $162,500 grant to help fund this project. Overall, it will cost $2.9 million.

Officials expect the new volleyball complex to be completed by June 2024.

What to expect from the new volleyball complex in Avondale

There will be around five new “competition-grade sand volleyball courts” for people to play in, the city said.

There will also be a restroom building, landscape upgrades to beautify the areas surrounding the courts and security cameras.

Players can also rehydrate at drinking foundations and an automatic water system. There will also be shade structures so people can cool down while watching matches and spectator seating. Perimeter fencing will also keep balls safe from flying off into the streets.

