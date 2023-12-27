El Dorado Holdings Inc. just closed on a major transaction, selling 461 lots to homebuilders at its massive $2.1B master-planned community in Pinal County, south of Phoenix.

The Scottsdale-based developer sold the finished lots within Bella Vista Farms in San Tan Valley for a total of $55.7 million.

Scottsdale’s Meritage Homes Corp. (NYSE: MTH) bought the largest chunk of lots on three parcels, while The New Home Co. and Atlanta-based Beazer Homes each bought a single parcel.

Nate Nathan, Courtney Buck, Ryan Duncan, and Dan Baldwin from Nathan & Associates represented the buyers and seller.

“Bella Vista lies directly in the path of the future growth of the southeast Valley,” said Nathan, president and designated broker for Nathan & Associates. “As Mesa builds out, the San Tan Valley has become a very important part of future growth. It will be serving housing for all the new employment popping up north and south of San Tan Valley.”

