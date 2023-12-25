Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Mechanic’s liens pile up at X Phoenix project, including $25M by general contractor

Dec 25, 2023, 5:00 AM

The second phase of the X Phoenix apartment tower in downtown Phoenix has amassed more than $30 mil...

The second phase of the X Phoenix apartment tower in downtown Phoenix has amassed more than $30 million in mechanic's liens since the nearly completed project came to a screeching halt in September. (X Rendering)

(X Rendering)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY PAUL THOMPSON/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


The second phase of the X Phoenix apartment tower in downtown Phoenix has amassed more than $30 million in mechanic’s liens since the nearly completed project came to a screeching halt in September.

Eight liens tied to the project have been filed since late September, according to Maricopa County records. That includes a $25.62 million mechanic’s lien filed Nov. 20 by Clayco Inc., the company tapped as the general contractor for the project at 201 W. Van Buren St.

Mechanic’s liens offer contractors and subcontractors a degree of leverage in the event they are not paid for work completed on a project. The liens serve to cloud the owner’s rights, typically requiring resolution before an owner can acquire a clean title to sell or transfer the property.

Clayco has been working with The X Co., the Chicago-based developer of X Phoenix phase two, for years. Clayco completed construction of the first X Phoenix tower after general contractor Katerra Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in June 2021, a decision that eventually led to the firm’s liquidation. Clayco was later tapped for the second phase of X Phoenix, which contemplates bringing online 592 beds across 25 stories.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona's new minimum wage in 2024 will be one of the 10 highest in the U.S. (Photo by Allard Schag...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Dec. 22-24

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24.

11 hours ago

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is running for U.S. Senate in 2024. (Facebook Photo/Sheriff Lamb)...

Tom Kuebel

Mark Lamb says ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy would help Border Patrol on Fox News

Pinal Country Sheriff Mark Lamb wants to restore the Remain in Mexico policy to help improve the situation on the border.

13 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix crime scene. Isaiah Petite was killed in a shooting near 15th Avenue and Bu...

KTAR.com

Police arrest suspect for fatal stabbing of 32-year-old man near The Zone

Police arrested a suspect in a fatal stabbing on Saturday near The Zone at the intersection of 11th Avenue and Madison Street.

14 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport)...

Tom Kuebel

Ground stop issued due to fog, low visibility at Phoenix Sky Harbor

Federal Aviation Administration officials issued a temporary ground stop for incoming flights to Sky Harbor Airport due to fog on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

19 hours ago

The new hotel has 164 rooms and a law firm on the top floor. (Courtesy of Moxy Phoenix Downtown)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Moxy Phoenix Downtown: New hotel with retro exterior celebrates opening

The Moxy Phoenix Downtown, which is located in the historic Luhrs building at 116 S. Central Ave, has been a long time coming.

22 hours ago

Live & Learn AZ, a nonprofit organization founded in 2012, aims to empower women in the Phoenix met...

Oakley Seiter/Cronkite News

Maricopa County uses part of national opioid settlement for group that helps recovering women

Live and Learn AZ, a nonprofit organization that supports women, received $60,000, as part of a national opioid settlement.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Mechanic’s liens pile up at X Phoenix project, including $25M by general contractor