ARIZONA NEWS

4 teens arrested in connection with 17-year-old boy’s murder in south Phoenix

Dec 21, 2023, 8:22 AM | Updated: 8:23 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


Mugshot of Phoenix murder suspect Dareon Harris Mugshot of Phoenix murder suspect Leonard Brown Mugshot of Phoenix murder suspect Takari Humphrey

PHOENIX – Four teenagers have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in south Phoenix last month, authorities announced Wednesday.

The suspects allegedly admitted their involvement in the robbery during which Marc Leyva was killed Nov. 28, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting call near Seventh and Southern avenues around 9 p.m. and found Leyva with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital but did not survive his injuries.

Investigators recovered dozens of bullet casings at the shooting scene, police said.

RELATED STORIES

Who are the suspects in the murder of Marc Leyva?

Detectives worked to identify four suspects in the homicide case: 18-year-old Dareon Harris, 19-year-old Leonard Brown, 18-year-old Takari Humphrey and a boy whose name wasn’t released because he is under 18.

Harris and the juvenile were arrested Dec. 14, and Brown was taken into custody four days later. Humphrey was located and arrested Wednesday.

“All four suspects were interviewed and admitted to their involvement in a premeditated robbery that resulted in the death of Leyva,” Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in a media advisory. “The charges range from first-degree murder, attempted robbery and aggravated assault.”

