Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man arrested for threatening federal agents on social media, officials say

Dec 19, 2023, 4:25 AM

gavel photo threatening federal...

One Arizona man received a harsh reminder that social media threats won't go unpunished. (Public Domain Pictures Photo)

(Public Domain Pictures Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — An Arizona man was arrested after threatening federal officials and other public servants on social media over the course of two years, according to a Monday announcement from the Department of Justice (DoJ).

Michael Lee Tomasi, 37, is accused of “expressing his desire to incite violence” against judges, law enforcement officers and elected officials, the DoJ said.

Tomasi, who is from Rio Verde, was arrested on Friday. A grand jury indicted him on three counts of making threats against a federal official, according to the announcement.

His alleged threats transcended state boundaries. He directed his ire toward public officials in both Arizona and Colorado, according to the announcement. However, his current charges are only related to his alleged threats against Arizona officials, the announcement said.

That means Tomasi is also facing three counts of making interstate threats, the DoJ said.

RELATED STORIES

Threatening federal officials is the wrong way to express yourself, FBI leader says

The two-year tirade stretched from May 2021 to Nov. 2023, the DoJ said. He lived in Colorado and Arizona during this time, according to officials. However, the announcement didn’t specify which social media platform he used.

Arizona Attorney General Merrick B. Garland described Tomasi’s threats as “abhorrent” in a written statement.

“(Tomasi) is specifically charged with threatening to kill FBI agents and other FBI employees just for doing their jobs,” Garland said.

FBI Director Christopher Way said there’s a right way and a wrong way to express one’s political views. Threatening to kill your leaders falls under the “wrong” category, he said.

“The men and women of the FBI work tirelessly and selflessly to protect others every day,” Way said. “We will continue to work with our partners to hold accountable those who make violent threats against them or any of our colleagues in law enforcement.”

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona will handle the case. If Tomasi is convicted, he could face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine to match each count of threatening a federal official.

That’s not all. Tomasi could also face a maximum penalty of five years in prison and additional $250,000 fine for each interstate threat he allegedly made.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Rendering of an aerial view of a large estate called Nova with a mountain in the background in Para...

Kevin Stone

Developers unveil $18.5M Nova luxury estate at Silver Sky Paradise Valley community

A residential developer debuted a new multimillion-dollar estate called Nova to be built in the Silver Sky Paradise Valley luxury community.

10 minutes ago

man holds Christmas tree as he walks...

SuElen Rivera

Here’s how to take care of your Christmas tree in the Valley this holiday season

With Christmas around the corner, one local gardening expert discussed how to get the most out of your festive tree this season.

21 minutes ago

Katarina McGee...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for missing 76-year-old woman last seen in Mesa

A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 76-year-old woman last seen Monday afternoon in Mesa.

7 hours ago

Phoenix patrol vehicle with caution tape nearby....

KTAR.com

Police investigating murder-suicide shootings that killed 4 in north Phoenix

Three adults and one teenager died Monday in north Phoenix as part of what police are calling a murder-suicide situation.

8 hours ago

Photos show the Malas Mañas transnational criminal organization logo - a sun-shaped emblem with a ...

KTAR.com

Alleged members of violent cartel indicted in Arizona on human smuggling, drug charges

Multiple alleged members of a violent cartel have been indicted on human smuggling and drug trafficking charges in Arizona.

8 hours ago

Trevor Milton, left, leaves the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse, Sept. 12, 2022, in New ...

Associated Press

Founder of Arizona-based Nikola Corp gets 4 years in prison for defrauding investors

The founder of Nikola Corp. was sentenced Monday to four years in prison for his conviction for exaggerating claims about his company’s production of zero-emission 18-wheel trucks.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Arizona man arrested for threatening federal agents on social media, officials say