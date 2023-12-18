Close
Queen Creek Crossing fully leased with new stores and restaurants opening soon

Dec 18, 2023, 6:00 AM | Updated: 6:08 am

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


The Queen Creek Crossing shopping center is now 100% leased. (Vestar photo) The Queen Creek Crossing shopping center is now 100% leased. (Vestar photo) The Queen Creek Crossing shopping center is now 100% leased. (Vestar photo)

PHOENIX — Queen Creek Crossing is now fully leased and many of the new tenants are set to open soon.

The 400,000-square-foot shopping facility on Ellsworth Road and Fulton Parkway reached full capacity last week.

The shopping center, already anchored by Costco, added a 45,000-square-foot Ashley Furniture that opened last Friday. Smoothie King, Gallery Nails and Desert Financial are expected to open next month.

“We are pleased to bring a carefully curated mix of national brands and popular retailers and restaurants to Queen Creek Crossing,” Executive Vice President of Development at Vestar Jeff Axtell said.

“The addition of these tenants further strengthens our commitment to providing the residents of Queen Creek and its neighboring communities with top-notch shopping and dining options.”

A 55,000-square-foot Hobby Lobby is also set to open in March.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, ONO Hawaiian BBQ and The Habit Burger Grill will open their doors in November.

Sleep Number, Batch Cookies, Advanced Orthodontics, Well Groom Pets and Natural Pediatrics are also moving into the shopping center in 2024.

