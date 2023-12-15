PHOENIX — A 1-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday night after a bathtub drowning incident in Phoenix, authorities said.

When firefighters responded to a drowning call near Beardsley Road and 31st Avenue, they found family members performing CPR on the child in front of an apartment complex, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

The boy was taken to a pediatric hospital “in extremely critical condition,” Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade said in a press release.

The Phoenix Police Department arrived at the scene around 10 p.m. and learned the child had been in the bathtub for an unknown amount of time.

“This incident is being investigated to learn what led up to the child drowning and to establish if there are any facts that will lead to criminal charges of child neglect. No arrests have been made at this time,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said in an emailed statement.

No other information was made available.

Earlier Thursday, a 4-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after a drowning incident in his family’s backyard pool near 28th Street and Cactus Road in Phoenix.

