ARIZONA NEWS

Holiday craft market Phoestivus is back in downtown Phoenix starting Thursday

Dec 14, 2023, 4:15 AM

(Phoestivus Photos)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The holiday craft market Phoestivus is returning for a 14th year starting Thursday and running through Saturday.

The outdoor holiday market, presented by Community Food Connections, will feature more than 150 small businesses, music, live performances, food and Phreddie the Yeti and Hipster Santa, according to a press release.

The event will take place at the Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market location at 720 N. 5th Street. It will run from 5-10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

New this year is the Phoestivus Hangover, a third day added to the original two-day lineup.

Also added is a beverage zone that will feature local products from Greenwood Brewery, OHSO, Walter Station and more.

Phoestivus is a free event and open to the public.

Donations to the Community Food Connections will be accepted at points of entry. The mission of Community Food Connections is to strengthen small farmers and businesses that foster a sustainable food system and produce healthy products for the local community.

More information on Phoestivus is available online.

