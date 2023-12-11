Close
Tickets for ‘Hamilton’ at ASU Gammage in Tempe go on sale

Dec 11, 2023, 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:21 am

BY SUELEN RIVERA


PHOENIX — Show tickets to see the Broadway sensation musical “Hamilton” in the summer in Tempe went on sale Monday.

“Hamilton”, a reimagined performance that dives deep into the life of one of the United States’ Founding Fathers, is often referred to as “America then told by America now.”

Performances are scheduled to take place at ASU Gammage on Apache Boulevard and Forest Avenue from June 25 through July 28, 2024.

Tickets were previously available only in season packages.

Guests can purchase their tickets online, by visiting the box office or by calling 480-965-3434.

What is the best way to secure tickets to the Hamilton show?

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets,” producer Jeffrey Seller said in a press release.

“For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the ASU Gammage engagement should be made through asugammage.com.”

Prices range between $39 to $159, plus taxes and fees, with a maximum purchase limit of six tickets per account for the show.

There are a select amount of premium seats for all performances priced at $179. Additionally, all performances are expected to have a lottery for 40 $10 seats that will be announced closer to the date of the show.

History of Hamilton: What makes it important?

The musical features book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who put Alexander Hamilton in the spotlight as he fights for love, honor and a legacy that would influence the course of the nation.

The show, which debuted in February 2015, won a Grammy for best musical theater album, the Pulitzer Prize for drama and 11 Tony Awards.

A full list of shows to hit the Gammage stage can be found online.

