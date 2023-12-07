PHOENIX – Construction is underway on a 20-acre industrial park in southwest Phoenix, developers announced Thursday.

Park 91 is the second phase of Logic Park, a development on the southwest corner of 91st Avenue and Buckeye Road, Martens Development Company (MDC) said.

“Our goal is to deliver space that meets the needs of the submarket, for both single and multi-tenant occupants. This is a vibrant area that is experiencing significant economic development, and we’re pleased to be bringing new industrial space to accommodate the area’s growing demand,” David Martens, principal with MDC, said in a press release.

Private lender Trez Capital provided the construction financing for Park 91. MDC said the work is expected to be completed in late 2024.

How much space will Park 91 industrial park in Phoenix have?

The new complex will provide 278,000 square feet of space in two buildings that can be divided sections ranging from 20,000 to 175,000 square feet for leasing purposes. One building will be 176,000 square feet and the other will be 102,000 square feet.

Ware Malcomb is the architect, and Wespac is the general contractor, with Kimley-Horn serving as the project engineer.

Gary Anderson of Cushman & Wakefield is handling the leasing.

“We are very proud to represent MDC as the leasing team at Park 91 and helping to fill this market’s demand for quality industrial space. We look forward to a very successful endeavor,” Anderson said in the release.

